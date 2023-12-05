Connect your private network to Cloudflare

Cloudflare Tunnel connects applications and services to Cloudflare’s network. Cloudflare Tunnel is an outbound-only daemon service that can run on nearly any host machine and proxies local traffic once validated from the Cloudflare network.

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

Create a Cloudflare Tunnel

Understand private network routes for your Tunnel

Deploy your first Zero Trust policies to secure access to your internal network

Start module