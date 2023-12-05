Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Docs
Replace your VPN (Learning Path)
  Learning Paths
  Replace your VPN
  Connect your private network to Cloudflare

Connect your private network to Cloudflare

Cloudflare Tunnel connects applications and services to Cloudflare’s network. Cloudflare Tunnel is an outbound-only daemon service that can run on nearly any host machine and proxies local traffic once validated from the Cloudflare network.

​​ Objectives

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

  • Create a Cloudflare Tunnel
  • Understand private network routes for your Tunnel
  • Deploy your first Zero Trust policies to secure access to your internal network


