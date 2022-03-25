Configure Zendesk SSO with Access for SaaS

This tutorial covers how to configure Zendesk SSO with Access for SaaS. For this tutorial, you will need: A Zero Trust Account

An integrated identity provider (IdP)

Admin access to your Zendesk account

⏲️ Time to complete:

20 minutes

​​ Configure Zendesk and Cloudflare

To begin, navigate to your Zendesk administrator dashboard, typically available at <yourdomain>.zendesk.com/admin/security/sso . In a separate tab or window, open the Zero Trust Dashboard External link icon Open external link and navigate to Access > Applications. Select SaaS as the application type to begin creating a SaaS application. Copy the following fields from your Zendesk account and input them in the Zero Trust application configuration: Assertion Consumer Service URL . This URL appears as SAML SSO URL in your Zendesk account.

. This URL appears as in your Zendesk account. Entity ID : https://yoursubdomain.zendesk.com

: NameID: Email Configure these Attribute Statements to include a user’s first and last name: <Cloudflare Firstname attribute name> => http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/ws/2005/05/identity/claims/givenname

=> <Cloudflare Last name attribute name> => http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/ws/2005/05/identity/claims/surname This step is optional. If the name is not provided, Zendesk will [use the user's email address as their name](https://support.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/203663676#topic_dzb_gl5_2v) Create an Access policy to determine who can access Zendesk. Copy the Cloudflare IdP values and add them to the following Zendesk Fields: SSO Endpoint => SAML SSO URL

Public Key => Certificate Fingerprint The Public key must be transformed into a fingerprint. To do that: 1. Copy the Public Key Value. 1. Paste the Public Key into [SAML X.509 Certificate Fingerprint - Online SHA1 Decoder | SAMLTool.com](https://www.samltool.com/fingerprint.php). 1. Wrap the value in `-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----` and `-----END CERTIFICATE-----`. 1. Set the algorithm to SHA256. 1. Copy the Formatted Fingerprint Value. Go to https://<yourdomain>.zendesk.com/admin/security/staff_members and enable External Authentication > Single Sign On.

Users should now be able to log into Zendesk if their Email address exists in the Zendesk user list.