Salesforce with Access for SaaS configuration

🗺️ This tutorial covers how to:

Configure Salesforce as a SaaS application in Cloudflare Zero Trust

Force logins to Salesforce through Cloudflare’s Zero Trust rules

⏲️ Time to complete:

15 minutes

​​ Before you start

You’ll need admin access to a Salesforce account

​​ Set up Salesforce as a SaaS application in Cloudflare Zero Trust

On the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link , navigate to Access > Applications. Select the SaaS application type. Next, select Salesforce from the Application drop-down menu. Fill the remaining fields as follows: Entity ID : https://[YOUR_SFDC_DOMAIN].my.salesforce.com

: https://[YOUR_SFDC_DOMAIN].my.salesforce.com Assertion consumer service URL : https://[YOUR_SFDC_DOMAIN].my.salesforce.com

: https://[YOUR_SFDC_DOMAIN].my.salesforce.com Name ID format: Email Click Next. Set the desired policy configuration for user access. Click Add application. Next, take note of the SSO endpoint, the Access Entity ID or Issuer, and the Public Key.

​​ Create a certificate file

Paste the Public key in VIM or another code editor. Wrap the certificate in -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- and -----END CERTIFICATE----- . Set the file extension as .crt and save.

​​ Enable Single Sign-On in Salesforce

In Salesforce, ensure your users have Federation IDs.

The Federation ID is found under Manage Users > Users in Setup. The Federation ID should match the email address of the user authenticating via Access.

Navigate to Security Controls > Single Sign-On Settings. Set the following global settings: SAML Enabled: true

true Make federation ID case-insensitive: true

​​ Create a new SAML Single-Sign On configuration

Create a new SAML Single-Sign On configuration Configure as follows:

Name: (this is what you want your users to see on sign in)

(this is what you want your users to see on sign in) API name: (this will pre-populate)

(this will pre-populate) Issuer: https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com , where your-team-name is your team name .

, where your-team-name is your . Identity Provider Certificate : upload the .crt certificate file you’ve created in the previous step.

: upload the certificate file you’ve created in the previous step. EntityID : https://[YOUR_SFDC_DOMAIN].my.salesforce.com

: SAML Identity type: Assertion contains the Federation ID from the User object

Assertion contains the Federation ID from the User object Identity Provider Login URL: This is the SSO endpoint provided in the Zero Trust dashboard for that application.