Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Teams
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Teams
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare for Teams on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Salesforce with Access for SaaS configuration

🗺️ This tutorial covers how to:

  • Configure Salesforce as a SaaS application in Teams
  • Force logins to Salesforce through Cloudflare's Zero Trust rules

⏲️ Time to complete:

15 minutes

Before you start

  1. You'll need admin access to a Salesforce account

Set up Salesforce as a SaaS application in Teams

  1. On the Teams dashboard, navigate to Access > Applications.
  2. Select the SaaS application type.
  3. Next, select Salesforce from the Application drop-down menu.
  4. Fill the remaining fields as follows:
    • Entity ID: https://[YOUR_SFDC_DOMAIN].my.salesforce.com
    • Assertion consumer service URL: https://[YOUR_SFDC_DOMAIN].my.salesforce.com
    • Name ID format: Email
  5. Click Next.
  6. Set the desired policy configuration for user access.
  7. Click Add application.
  8. Next, take note of the SSO endpoint, the Access Entity ID or Issuer, and the Public Key.

Setup SaaS IdPs

Create a certificate file

  1. Paste the Public key in VIM or another code editor.
  2. Wrap the certificate in -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- and -----END CERTIFICATE-----.
  3. Set the file extension as .crt and save.

Enable Single Sign-On in Salesforce

  1. In Salesforce, ensure your users have Federation IDs.

    Salefsorce configuration

  2. Navigate to Security Controls > Single Sign-On Settings.

  3. Set the following global settings:

    • SAML Enabled: true
    • Make federation ID case-insensitive: true

Create a new SAML Single-Sign On configuration

  1. Create a new SAML Single-Sign On configuration Configure as follows:
  • Name: (this is what you want your users to see on sign in)
  • API name: (this will pre-populate)
  • Issuer: <your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com, where your-team-name is your team name.
  • Identity Provider Certificate: upload the .crt certificate file you’ve created in the previous step.
  • EntityID: https://[YOUR_SFDC_DOMAIN].my.salesforce.com
  • SAML Identity type: Assertion contains the Federation ID from the User object
  • Identity Provider Login URL: This is the SSO endpoint provided in the Teams dashboard for that application.

  1. Click Save.

    Salefsorce configuration

  2. From the navigation panel on the left, click Domain Management > My Domain and select your domain.

  3. At the bottom, find Authentication Configuration. Click Edit and select your Authentication Service you created.

  4. (Optional) To force all users to sign in through Cloudflare Access:

    1. Click Security Controls > Single Sign-On Settings > Edit.
    2. Click Disable login with Salesforce credentials.