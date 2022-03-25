Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare-One
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Zero Trust on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Configure a Hubspot account for Access for SaaS

This tutorial covers how to set up Cloudflare as the SSO provider for Hubspot. Before you start, please note that Hubspot SSO typically requires an Enterprise license.

⏲️ Time to complete: 15 minutes

Configure Hubspot

  1. Go to Settings > Account, and from there, navigate to Defaults > Security.
  2. Select Single Sign-on.
  3. Copy the values for Audience URI and Sign on URL.

Configure Cloudflare Access

  1. On the Zero Trust Dashboard, navigate to Access > Applications and create a SaaS application.

  2. Set the Application type to Hubspot.

    Add fields to the Zero Trust application

  3. Use the following Hubspot field mappings:

    Hubspot valuesCloudflare values
    Audience URIEntityID
    Sign On URLAssertion Consumer Service URL

  4. Next, set NameID to Email.

  5. Add any desired Zero Trust policies to your application.

  6. Copy SSO endpoint and Access Entity ID.

Create the certificate

  1. Wrap the certificate in -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- and -----END CERTIFICATE-----.
  2. Paste the certificate contents into the Certificate field.

Finalize Hubspot configuration

  1. Use the following field mappings:

    Cloudflare valueHubspot value
    SSO endpointIdentity Provider Single Sign-on URL
    Entity IDIdentity Provider Identifier
    Public keyCertificate

    Add fields to the Zero Trust application

  2. Select Verify to validate the integration.

Your configuration is now complete. Hubspot SSO can be switched on for specific users or the entire account.