Require specific countries
You can use Cloudflare Access to require team members to connect to self-hosted or SaaS applications from a list of approved countries.
Before you build the rule, you’ll need to follow these instructions to set up Cloudflare Access in your account.
🗺️ This walkthrough covers how to:
- Create a list of approved countries where a team operates
- Require that users connecting to self-hosted or SaaS applications connect from those countries
⏲️ Time to complete:
5 minutes
Create an approved country list
Navigate to the
Groups page in the
My Teams section of the Zero Trust dashboard. Click
Add a Group.
Groups contain criteria that you can reuse in Zero Trust policies . Additionally, groups can allow you to nest certain operators inside of rules in the Zero Trust policy .
For example,
Include rules work like
OR operators - anything in the list will meet the criteria. However, if you include values in the Require field, these work like
AND operators. Since you cannot connect from multiple countries at the same time, you must use a group to define a list of options that can be used inside of a
Require rule in the policy.
Click
Add a Group. In the next page, select
Country from the
Include dropdown and add two or more countries.
Click
Save.
Build or edit a policy
You can now build Zero Trust policies that will require at least one country in the approved countries list. You can build these policies for SaaS or self-hosted applications. This example will add the requirement to an existing application, but you can also add it when creating a new application.
- Navigate to the
Applicationspage in the
Accesssection of the Zero Trust dashboard.
- Choose an application and click
Edit.
- Select the existing rule and click
Edit.
- Click
+ Add require.
- In the dropdown, select
Access groups. The existing groups will display and choose the name of the group with the approved countries list.
Cloudflare Access will follow the nesting of the group created. In this case, the
Require rule will require that all of the conditions be met - like an
AND operator. Since the group has multiple country options,because it was constructed with an
Include rule like an
OR operator, meeting at least one of them will be true and allow the user to proceed.