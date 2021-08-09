Require specific countries

You can use Cloudflare Access to require team members to connect to self-hosted or SaaS applications from a list of approved countries.

Before you build the rule, you'll need to follow these instructions to set up Cloudflare Access in your account.

🗺️ This walkthrough covers how to:

Create a list of approved countries where a team operates

Require that users connecting to self-hosted or SaaS applications connect from those countries

⏲️ Time to complete:

5 minutes

​ Create an approved country list

Navigate to the Groups page in the My Teams section of the Cloudflare for Teams dashboard. Click Add a Group .

Groups contain criteria that you can reuse in Zero Trust policies. Additionally, groups can allow you to nest certain operators inside of rules in the Zero Trust policy.

For example, Include rules work like OR operators - anything in the list will meet the criteria. However, if you include values in the Require field, these work like AND operators. Since you cannot connect from multiple countries at the same time, you must use a group to define a list of options that can be used inside of a Require rule in the policy.

Click Add a Group . In the next page, select Country from the Include dropdown and add two or more countries.

Click Save .

​ Build or edit a policy

You can now build Zero Trust policies that will require at least one country in the approved countries list. Navigate to the Applications page in the Access section of the Cloudflare for Teams dashboard.

You can build this rule for SaaS or self-hosted applications. This example will add the requirement to an existing application, but you can also add it when creating a new application.

Choose an application and click Edit .

Select the existing rule and click Edit .

Click + Add require . In the dropdown, select Access groups . The existing groups will display and choose the name of the group with the approved countries list.