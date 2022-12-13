Use multiple AzureA D Conditional Access Policies with Access

With Azure Active Directory (AD)’s Conditional Access, administrators can enforce policies on applications and users directly in Azure AD. Conditional Access has a set of checks that are specialized to Windows and are often preferred by organizations with Windows power users.

To complete this tutorial, you will need:

Admin Access to a Cloudflare Access account

Global admin rights to an Azure AD account

Configured users in the Azure AD account

A non-Cloudflare Azure AD account to use for testing.

Open the Azure Active Directory Admin Center and select Enterprise applications. Select Create your own application.

From Create your own application, select Integrate any other application you don’t find in the gallery (Non-gallery). From Register an application, select Accounts in this organization directory only and add the Redirect URI.

Navigate and select the new application from the Enterprise Applications menu. Locate the Application ID field and select the Copy button. Select Save.

From the Azure Active Directory Overview, copy the Tenant ID.

Select App registrations > your new application > Certificates and secrets. Create a new client secret and copy the secret value. Note that you can only access this information from App registrations and not Enterprise Applications.

​​ Cloudflare Access Identity provider configuration and Application creation

In this section, you will create an Access Idenetify Provider per Application or Application Group that you would like to assign different Conditional Access Policies.

After copying the three values – the Application ID, Tenant ID, and the Application Secret – from the steps above, navigate to the Cloudflare Zero Trust Dashboard and create a new AzureAD integration. Name it after your target application.

Test the authentication. You should receive a Your connection works! message. Create an Access Application with the target URL of the protected application.

Select the corresponding IdP that was just configured for this specific Conditional Access Policy.

Repeat the two sections above for each individual application or group of applications.

​​ Azure AD and Conditional Access configuration

From the Azure Active Directory admin center, update the application’s visibility setting so it shows up in the Microsoft App Launcher.

Set the Home page URL for the application to be the hostname of the application. Note that this value can only be set from App Registrations under Branding & Properties.

For confirmation, check whether the app shows up under My apps External link icon Open external link . Navigate to Conditional Access and select your policy from under Policy Name. Create a new policy and assign your user and application.