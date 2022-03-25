Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Technical limitations

This lists covers limitations for rules, applications, fields, and other features.

All values are per organization.

FeatureLimit
Application name length (characters)350
Group name length (characters)350
mTLS root certificates count50
mTLS certificates name length (characters)350
Service Token name length350
IdP name length (characters)350
Application URL length (characters)<= 63
Team Domain max length (characters)<= 63

Cloudflare Tunnel limitations

All values are per account.

FeatureLimit
Tunnels per account1000
IP routes per account1000
Active cloudflared replicas per tunnel25

Account defaults

FeatureLimit
Applications count500
Audit Logpush jobs5
DNS Logpush jobs5
Email addresses per rule1000
Group count300
Group size1000
HTTP Logpush jobs5
IP addresses per rule1000
Lists: total number of lists100
Locations250
Number of HTTP policies per account500
Number of DNS policies per account500
Number of network policies per account500
Service Tokens count500
IdP count50
Rules count per application1000
Rules count per group1000