Technical limitations

This lists covers limitations for rules, applications, fields, and other features.

All values are per organization.

Feature Limit Application name length (characters) 350 Group name length (characters) 350 mTLS root certificates count 50 mTLS certificates name length (characters) 350 Service Token name length 350 IdP name length (characters) 350 Application URL length (characters) <= 63 Team Domain max length (characters) <= 63

​​ Cloudflare Tunnel limitations

All values are per account.

Feature Limit Tunnels per account 1000 IP routes per account 1000 Active cloudflared replicas per tunnel 25

​​ Account defaults