Technical limitations
This lists covers limitations for rules, applications, fields, and other features.
All values are per organization.
|Feature
|Limit
|Application name length (characters)
|350
|Group name length (characters)
|350
|mTLS root certificates count
|50
|mTLS certificates name length (characters)
|350
|Service Token name length
|350
|IdP name length (characters)
|350
|Application URL length (characters)
|<= 63
|Team Domain max length (characters)
|<= 63
Cloudflare Tunnel limitations
All values are per account.
|Feature
|Limit
|Tunnels per account
|1000
|IP routes per account
|1000
|Active
cloudflared replicas per tunnel
|25
Account defaults
|Feature
|Limit
|Applications count
|500
|Audit Logpush jobs
|5
|DNS Logpush jobs
|5
|Email addresses per rule
|1000
|Group count
|300
|Group size
|1000
|HTTP Logpush jobs
|5
|IP addresses per rule
|1000
|Lists: total number of lists
|100
|Locations
|250
|Number of HTTP policies per account
|500
|Number of DNS policies per account
|500
|Number of network policies per account
|500
|Service Tokens count
|500
|IdP count
|50
|Rules count per application
|1000
|Rules count per group
|1000