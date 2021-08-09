What's new?
Welcome to the brand new Cloudflare for Teams documentation.
Starting on February 8, 2021, this space will replace the separate, independent documentation for:
- Cloudflare Access
- Cloudflare Gateway
- Cloudflare Tunnel
- WARP client for Teams
The new structure
The new Cloudflare for Teams documentation is structured around six main topics:
|Topic
|Description
|🏗️ Documentation on setting up Teams
|This section covers how to set up the Teams dashboard.
|👤 Documentation on Identity
|This section covers the Teams features you can use to manage, grant or deny access to users (and systems) based on user identity and device health.
|🌐 Documentation on connecting to Teams
|This section covers how to connect applications, networks or devices to Teams, with the WARP client or with agentless solutions.
|🔐 Documentation on Applications
|This section covers the different types of applications that can be connected to Teams, and how to add and manage these applications.
|🛡️ Documentation on Policies
|This section covers the different types of rules admins can configure to control network activity, and how to build these rules on the dashboard.
|🤖 API-related documentation
|This section covers how to manage Access with the API and Terraform.
|📈 Documentation on Analytics
|This section explains our analytics pages on the Teams dash, as well as our logs pages.