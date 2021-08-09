Common configurations

This section addresses a few common policy configurations and best practices.

For a basic overview of how to create, edit, and delete Policies on the dashboard, please see the policy management page.

All rule actions must have at least one Include. Add a Require rule in the same policy action to enforce additional checks. Finally, if the policy contains an Exclude rule, users meeting that definition are prevented from reaching the application.

Action Rule Criteria Allow Include Emails Ending In: @example.com

Result: this configuration lets any user with an @example.com email address, as validated against an IdP, reach the application.

Action Rule Criteria Allow Include Country: Portugal Require Emails Ending In: @team.com Exclude Email: user-1@team.com , user-2@team.com

Result: this configuration lets any user from Portugal with a @team.com email address, as validated against an IdP, reach the application, except for user-1 and user-2 .

Important An Exclude rule will allow any user meeting that criteria to access an application when a Block Action is configured.

This action explicitly prevents users from reaching an application behind Access. Block actions enforce similar behavior to allow actions that contain an Exclude rule without the need to allow specific users.

Action Rule Criteria Block Include Everyone Exclude Email: user-1@team.com

Result: this configuration blocks every request to the application, except for requests from user-1@team.com .

Important Use Bypass rules carefully, as they disable any Access enforcement for traffic that meets the defined rule criteria.

The bypass rule action disables any Access enforcement for traffic that meets the defined rule criteria. This may be useful if you want to ensure your employees have direct permanent access to your internal applications, while still ensuring that any external resource is always asked to authenticate.

A Bypass rule based on IP ranges for an internal application could look like this, where you can input your office's IP addresses in the Value field:

Action Rule Criteria Value Bypass Include IP ranges 192.xxx.xxx.xxx

This means Access won’t be enforced on the set of IP addresses you’ve specified. To complete the setup, you need an additional rule to ensure that anyone asking to access your application from a different IP address will only be granted access if they only meet certain criteria, like email addresses ending with a given domain.

To do so, set up an additional Allow rule like the following:

Action Rule Criteria Value Allow Include Emails ending in @contractors.com , @company.com

This ensures that everyone connecting from outside your specified IP range will be prompted to authenticate.

​ Service Auth

Service Auth rules enforce authentication flows that do not require an identity provider IdP) login, such as service tokens and mutual TLS.