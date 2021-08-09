Policy management

To manage your network policies, navigate to Policies > Network.

​ Create a network policy

Under Policies > Network, click Create a policy. Enter a policy name and an optional description. Next, build an expression by choosing a selector, operator, and value to match against. Select an Action to perform on network traffic that matches the expression. Click Create policy.

Your network policy has now been created.

​ Edit a network policy

Under Policies > Network, find the policy you want to edit. Click Edit. Make the desired changes to the policy configuration. Click Save policy.

Your changes will now be reflected in your network policy.

​ Delete a network policy

Under Policies > Network, find the policy you want to edit. Click Delete. A pop-up message will ask you to confirm your decision to delete the policy. Click Delete.

Your policy has now been deleted.