Policy management
To manage your network policies, navigate to Policies > Network.
Create a network policy
- Under Policies > Network, click Create a policy.
- Enter a policy name and an optional description.
- Next, build an expression by choosing a selector, operator, and value to match against.
- Select an Action to perform on network traffic that matches the expression.
- Click Create policy.
Your network policy has now been created.
Edit a network policy
- Under Policies > Network, find the policy you want to edit.
- Click Edit.
- Make the desired changes to the policy configuration.
- Click Save policy.
Your changes will now be reflected in your network policy.
Delete a network policy
- Under Policies > Network, find the policy you want to edit.
- Click Delete.
- A pop-up message will ask you to confirm your decision to delete the policy. Click Delete.
Your policy has now been deleted.