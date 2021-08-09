Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Teams
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Teams
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare for Teams on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Policy management

To manage your network policies, navigate to Policies > Network.

Create a network policy

  1. Under Policies > Network, click Create a policy.
  2. Enter a policy name and an optional description.
  3. Next, build an expression by choosing a selector, operator, and value to match against.
  4. Select an Action to perform on network traffic that matches the expression.
  5. Click Create policy.

Your network policy has now been created.

Edit a network policy

  1. Under Policies > Network, find the policy you want to edit.
  2. Click Edit.
  3. Make the desired changes to the policy configuration.
  4. Click Save policy.

Your changes will now be reflected in your network policy.

Delete a network policy

  1. Under Policies > Network, find the policy you want to edit.
  2. Click Delete.
  3. A pop-up message will ask you to confirm your decision to delete the policy. Click Delete.

Your policy has now been deleted.