Common Network policies

The following policies are commonly used to secure Network traffic.

​​ Block content categories

Block content categories which go against your organization’s acceptable use policy.

Selector Operator Value Action Content categories in Adult Themes, Gambling Block

​​ Block applications

Selector Operator Value Action Application in Netflix Block

After 7 days, view your Shadow IT analytics and block additional applications based on what your users are accessing.

​​ Check user identity

Configure access on a per user or group basis by adding identity-based conditions to your policies.

Selector Operator Value Action Application in Salesforce Block User Group Names in Contractors

​​ Enforce device posture

Require devices to have certain software installed or other configuration attributes. For instructions on setting up a device posture check, refer to the device posture section .

Selector Operator Value Action Passed Device Posture Checks in Minimum OS version Allow

​​ Enforce session duration

Require users to re-authenticate after a certain amount of time has elapsed.

​​ Restrict access to private networks

Restrict access to resources which you have connected through Cloudflare Tunnel .

The following example consists of two policies: the first allows specific users to reach your application, and the second blocks all other traffic. Make sure that the Allow policy has higher priority (by positioning it towards the top of the list in the UI).

​​ 1. Allow company employees

Selector Operator Value Action Destination IP in 10.0.0.0/8 Allow User Email Matches regex *@example.com

​​ 2. Block everyone else

Selector Operator Value Action Destination IP in 10.0.0.0/8 Block

Refer to the Network policies page for a comprehensive list of other selectors, operators, and actions.