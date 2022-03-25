Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Create identity-based policies

With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can create Secure Web Gateway policies that filter outbound traffic down to the user identity level. To do that, you can build DNS, HTTP or Network policies using a set of identity-based selectors. These selectors require Gateway with WARP mode to be enabled in the Zero Trust WARP client, and the user to be enrolled in the organization via the WARP client:

User Email

Use this selector to create identity-based DNS rules based on a user’s email.

UI nameAPI example value
User Emailidentity.email == "[email protected]"

User Name

Use this selector to create identity-based DNS rules based on an IdP username for a particular user in the IdP.

UI nameAPI example
User Nameidentity.name == "user-name"

User Group IDs

Use this selector to create identity-based DNS rules based on an IdP group ID of which the user is configured as a member in the IdP.

UI nameAPI example
User Group IDsidentity.groups.id == "12jf495bhjd7893ml09o"

User Group Email

Use this selector to create identity-based DNS rules based on an IdP group email address of which the user is configured as a member in the IdP.

UI nameAPI example
User Group Emailidentity.groups.id == "[email protected]"

User Group Names

Use this selector to create identity-based DNS rules based on an IdP group name of which the user is configured as a member in the IdP.

UI nameAPI example
User Group Emailidentity.groups.name == "\"finance\""

SAML Attributes

Specify a value from the SAML Attribute Assertion.

UI nameAPI example
SAML Attributesidentity.saml_attributes == "\"finance\""