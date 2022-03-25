Create identity-based policies
With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can create Secure Web Gateway policies that filter outbound traffic down to the user identity level. To do that, you can build DNS, HTTP or Network policies using a set of identity-based selectors. These selectors require Gateway with WARP mode to be enabled in the Zero Trust WARP client, and the user to be enrolled in the organization via the WARP client:
User Email
Use this selector to create identity-based DNS rules based on a user’s email.
|UI name
|API example value
|User Email
identity.email == "[email protected]"
User Name
Use this selector to create identity-based DNS rules based on an IdP username for a particular user in the IdP.
|UI name
|API example
|User Name
identity.name == "user-name"
User Group IDs
Use this selector to create identity-based DNS rules based on an IdP group ID of which the user is configured as a member in the IdP.
|UI name
|API example
|User Group IDs
identity.groups.id == "12jf495bhjd7893ml09o"
User Group Email
Use this selector to create identity-based DNS rules based on an IdP group email address of which the user is configured as a member in the IdP.
|UI name
|API example
|User Group Email
identity.groups.id == "[email protected]"
User Group Names
Use this selector to create identity-based DNS rules based on an IdP group name of which the user is configured as a member in the IdP.
|UI name
|API example
|User Group Email
identity.groups.name == "\"finance\""
SAML Attributes
Specify a value from the SAML Attribute Assertion.
|UI name
|API example
|SAML Attributes
identity.saml_attributes == "\"finance\""