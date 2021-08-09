Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Teams
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Teams
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare for Teams on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Policy management

Before you start

  1. Install the WARP client and set it to WARP mode on the devices you want to connect.

  2. Install the Cloudflare root certificate on your devices you want to connect.

Create your first HTTP policy

  1. On the Teams dashboard, navigate to the Policies tab.

  2. Select the HTTP tab.

Gateway first http policy

  1. Select Add a Rule.

Gateway first http policy

  1. Configure the Selector, Operator, and Value(s) to match against.
  2. Select an Action to perform if the expression matches HTTP traffic.
  3. Select Create Rule.

The rule is inserted at the bottom of the list of rules when more than one rule is present. Rules are enabled by default and take effect as soon as the rule is created.

Administrators can create up to 50 rules in their HTTP policy.

Enable L7 filtering

In the settings (Gateway → Policies → Settings) page, click the toggle to enable filtering once clients have been deployed and certificates installed. If you do not enable filtering, your rules will not apply.