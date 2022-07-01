Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Traffic incompatible with Gateway inspection

The following types of HTTP traffic are incompatible with Gateway inspection.

Do Not Inspect applications

Gateway does not support TLS decryption for applications which use:

  • Embedded certificates
  • Self-signed certificates
  • Mutual TLS (mTLS) authentication

To allow these types of requests through Gateway, you must add a Do Not Inspect HTTP policy for these applications and domains.

HTTP/3 traffic

Gateway does not currently support inspection of HTTP/3 traffic.

Disable QUIC in Google Chrome

Google Chrome by default enables support for QUIC, which is used to connect to HTTP/3 capable webpages. In order to apply HTTP policies to Google Chrome traffic, you will need to disable QUIC in the browser. This forces the browser to fall back to HTTP/2.

To manually disable QUIC in the Google Chrome browser:

  1. In the address bar, type: chrome://flags#enable-quic.
  2. Set the Experimental QUIC protocol flag to Disabled.
  3. Relaunch Chrome for the setting to take effect.

The following Windows registry key (or Mac/Linux preference) can be used to disable QUIC in Chrome, and can be enforced via GPO or equivalent:

  • Data type: Boolean [Windows:REG_DWORD]
  • Windows registry location for Windows clients: Software\Policies\Google\Chrome\QuicAllowed
  • Windows registry location for Google Chrome OS clients: Software\Policies\Google\ChromeOS\QuicAllowed
  • Mac/Linux preference name: QuicAllowed
  • Description: If this policy is set to true (or not set), usage of QUIC is allowed. If the policy is set to false, usage of QUIC is not allowed.
  • Recommended value: Windows: 0x00000000, Linux: false, Mac: <false />