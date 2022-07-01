Traffic incompatible with Gateway inspection

The following types of HTTP traffic are incompatible with Gateway inspection.

​​ Do Not Inspect applications

Gateway does not support TLS decryption for applications which use:

Embedded certificates

Self-signed certificates

Mutual TLS (mTLS) authentication

To allow these types of requests through Gateway, you must add a Do Not Inspect HTTP policy for these applications and domains.

Gateway does not currently support inspection of HTTP/3 traffic.

​​ Disable QUIC in Google Chrome

Google Chrome by default enables support for QUIC, which is used to connect to HTTP/3 capable webpages. In order to apply HTTP policies to Google Chrome traffic, you will need to disable QUIC in the browser. This forces the browser to fall back to HTTP/2.

To manually disable QUIC in the Google Chrome browser:

In the address bar, type: chrome://flags#enable-quic . Set the Experimental QUIC protocol flag to Disabled . Relaunch Chrome for the setting to take effect.

The following Windows registry key (or Mac/Linux preference) can be used to disable QUIC in Chrome, and can be enforced via GPO or equivalent: