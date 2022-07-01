Traffic incompatible with Gateway inspection
The following types of HTTP traffic are incompatible with Gateway inspection.
Do Not Inspect applications
Gateway does not support TLS decryption for applications which use:
- Embedded certificates
- Self-signed certificates
- Mutual TLS (mTLS) authentication
To allow these types of requests through Gateway, you must add a Do Not Inspect HTTP policy for these applications and domains.
HTTP/3 traffic
Gateway does not currently support inspection of HTTP/3 traffic.
Disable QUIC in Google Chrome
Google Chrome by default enables support for QUIC, which is used to connect to HTTP/3 capable webpages. In order to apply HTTP policies to Google Chrome traffic, you will need to disable QUIC in the browser. This forces the browser to fall back to HTTP/2.
To manually disable QUIC in the Google Chrome browser:
- In the address bar, type:
chrome://flags#enable-quic.
- Set the Experimental QUIC protocol flag to
Disabled.
- Relaunch Chrome for the setting to take effect.
The following Windows registry key (or Mac/Linux preference) can be used to disable QUIC in Chrome, and can be enforced via GPO or equivalent:
- Data type:
Boolean [Windows:REG_DWORD]
- Windows registry location for Windows clients:
Software\Policies\Google\Chrome\QuicAllowed
- Windows registry location for Google Chrome OS clients:
Software\Policies\Google\ChromeOS\QuicAllowed
- Mac/Linux preference name:
QuicAllowed
- Description: If this policy is set to true (or not set), usage of QUIC is allowed. If the policy is set to false, usage of QUIC is not allowed.
- Recommended value:
Windows: 0x00000000,
Linux: false,
Mac: <false />