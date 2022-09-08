Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Cloudflare Zero Trust
HTTP/3 inspection

Gateway supports inspection of HTTP/3 traffic, which uses the QUIC protocol over UDP. To enable HTTP/3 inspection, go to Settings > Network and enable Proxy for UDP.

​​ Browser limitations

The following browsers do not support HTTP/3 inspection:

  • Google Chrome
  • Safari
  • Firefox

Gateway will automatically force all traffic from these browsers to fall back to HTTP/2, thus allowing you to enforce your HTTP policies.

​​ Disable QUIC in Google Chrome

Google Chrome by default enables support for QUIC, which is used to connect to HTTP/3 capable webpages.

To manually disable QUIC in the Google Chrome browser:

  1. In the address bar, type: chrome://flags#enable-quic.
  2. Set the Experimental QUIC protocol flag to Disabled.
  3. Relaunch Chrome for the setting to take effect.

The following Windows registry key (or Mac/Linux preference) can be used to disable QUIC in Chrome, and can be enforced via GPO or equivalent:

  • Data type: Boolean [Windows:REG_DWORD]
  • Windows registry location for Windows clients: Software\Policies\Google\Chrome\QuicAllowed
  • Windows registry location for Google Chrome OS clients: Software\Policies\Google\ChromeOS\QuicAllowed
  • Mac/Linux preference name: QuicAllowed
  • Description: If this policy is set to true (or not set), usage of QUIC is allowed. If the policy is set to false, usage of QUIC is not allowed.
  • Recommended value: Windows: 0x00000000, Linux: false, Mac: <false />