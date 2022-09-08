HTTP/3 inspection
Gateway supports inspection of HTTP/3 traffic, which uses the QUIC protocol over UDP. To enable HTTP/3 inspection, go to Settings > Network and enable Proxy for UDP.
Browser limitations
The following browsers do not support HTTP/3 inspection:
- Google Chrome
- Safari
- Firefox
Gateway will automatically force all traffic from these browsers to fall back to HTTP/2, thus allowing you to enforce your HTTP policies.
Disable QUIC in Google Chrome
Google Chrome by default enables support for QUIC, which is used to connect to HTTP/3 capable webpages.
To manually disable QUIC in the Google Chrome browser:
- In the address bar, type:
chrome://flags#enable-quic.
- Set the Experimental QUIC protocol flag to
Disabled.
- Relaunch Chrome for the setting to take effect.
The following Windows registry key (or Mac/Linux preference) can be used to disable QUIC in Chrome, and can be enforced via GPO or equivalent:
- Data type:
Boolean [Windows:REG_DWORD]
- Windows registry location for Windows clients:
Software\Policies\Google\Chrome\QuicAllowed
- Windows registry location for Google Chrome OS clients:
Software\Policies\Google\ChromeOS\QuicAllowed
- Mac/Linux preference name:
QuicAllowed
- Description: If this policy is set to true (or not set), usage of QUIC is allowed. If the policy is set to false, usage of QUIC is not allowed.
- Recommended value:
Windows: 0x00000000,
Linux: false,
Mac: <false />