Global rules
Cloudflare for Teams applies a set of global rules to all accounts.
|Criteria
|Value
|Action
|Description
|Hostname
*.cloudflareclient.com
|bypass
engage.cloudflareclient.com is used by client for registration
|Hostname
*.assets.browser.run
|bypass
|Do not inspect
assets.browser.run or
*.assets.browser.run
|Hostname
*.cloudflare-gateway.com
|bypass
|Ensure we bypass requests to
cloudflare-gateway.com DNS endpoint
|Hostname
*.cloudflarestatus.com
|bypass
|Bypass
cloudflarestatus.com so customers can reach the page in case of Gateway outage
|Hostname
*.net.cloudflare.com
|bypass
|Bypass
*.nel.cloudflarestatus.com for Cloudflare's network error logging feature
|Hostname
client.wns.windows.com
|bypass
|Temp cert pinning global bypass
|Hostname
api.apple-cloudkit.com
|bypass
|Temp cert pinning global bypass
|Hostname
gateway.icloud.com
|bypass
|Temp cert pinning global bypass
|Hostname
*.edge.browser.run
|isolate
|Anything bound for
*.edge.browser.run needs to go the isolation browser
|Hostname
help.teams.cloudflare.com
|allow
|Teams client will use this to check if Gateway is on by inspecting cert. Also will check if certificate is properly installed on client machine
|Request Header
Accept: text/html
|noisolate
|Browsers issue an
Accept: header that begins with
text/html. Do not isolate if we don't see such a header because this is not a browser