Global rules

Hostname *.cloudflareclient.com bypass engage.cloudflareclient.com is used by client for registration

Hostname *.assets.browser.run bypass Do not inspect assets.browser.run or *.assets.browser.run

Hostname *.cloudflare-gateway.com bypass Ensure we bypass requests to cloudflare-gateway.com DNS endpoint

Hostname *.cloudflarestatus.com bypass Bypass cloudflarestatus.com so customers can reach the page in case of Gateway outage

Hostname *.net.cloudflare.com bypass Bypass *.nel.cloudflarestatus.com for Cloudflare's network error logging feature

Hostname client.wns.windows.com bypass Temp cert pinning global bypass

Hostname api.apple-cloudkit.com bypass Temp cert pinning global bypass

Hostname gateway.icloud.com bypass Temp cert pinning global bypass

Hostname *.edge.browser.run isolate Anything bound for *.edge.browser.run needs to go the isolation browser

Hostname help.teams.cloudflare.com allow Teams client will use this to check if Gateway is on by inspecting cert. Also will check if certificate is properly installed on client machine