DLP Profiles (beta)

With Cloudflare Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Secure Web Gateway, you can inspect HTTP traffic for the presence of sensitive data such as social security numbers and credit card numbers. DLP scans the entire HTTP body, which may include uploaded or downloaded Microsoft Office documents, chat messages, forms, and other web content. Visibility varies depending on the site or application. DLP does not scan non-HTTP traffic such as email, nor does it scan any traffic that bypasses Cloudflare Gateway (for example, traffic that matches a Do Not Inspect rule).

To perform DLP filtering, first configure a DLP Profile with the data patterns you want to detect, and then build a Gateway HTTP policy to allow or block the sensitive data from leaving your organization. Gateway will parse and scan your HTTP traffic for strings matching the keywords or regexes specified in the DLP profile.

​​ Configure a DLP Profile

In the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link , go to Gateway > DLP Profiles. Choose a predefined profile and select Configure. Enable one or more Detection entries according to your preferences. The DLP Profile matches using the OR logical operator — if multiple entries are enabled, your data needs to match only one of the entries. DLP scans will not start until you create an HTTP policy. Select Save profile. To start logging or blocking traffic, go to Gateway > Policies > HTTP Policies and create a policy using the DLP Profiles selector.

​​ Example DLP policy

DLP Profiles may be used alongside other Zero Trust rules in a Gateway HTTP policy. For example, the following policy prevents users from uploading sensitive data to any location other than an approved corporate application:

Name Only allow SSN uploads to Workday

Selector Operator Value DLP Profiles in U.S. Social Security Numbers Application not in Workday

Action Block

Tips Adding additional conditions to your policy limits the scope of the DLP scan and can help reduce false positives.

The Allow action functions as an implicit logger, giving you visibility into where your sensitive data is going.

​​ Predefined DLP profiles