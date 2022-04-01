Configuration guidelines

This section provides tips on configuring the Gateway proxy.

​​ Enabling access to Google services

Google Chrome uses the QUIC protocol to connect to all Google-related services. Since Gateway does not currently support inspection of QUIC traffic, you will need to disable QUIC within Google Chrome.

To manually disable QUIC in the Google Chrome browser:

In the address bar, type: chrome://flags#enable-quic . Set the Experimental QUIC protocol flag to Disabled . Relaunch Chrome for the setting to take effect.

The following Windows registry key (or Mac/Linux preference) can be used to disable QUIC in Chrome, and can be enforced via GPO or equivalent:

Data type: Boolean [Windows:REG_DWORD]

Windows registry location for Windows clients: Software\Policies\Google\Chrome\QuicAllowed

Windows registry location for Google Chrome OS clients: Software\Policies\Google\ChromeOS\QuicAllowed

Mac/Linux preference name: QuicAllowed

Description: If this policy is set to true (or not set), usage of QUIC is allowed. If the policy is set to false, usage of QUIC is not allowed.

If this policy is set to true (or not set), usage of QUIC is allowed. If the policy is set to false, usage of QUIC is not allowed. Recommended value: Windows: 0x00000000 , Linux: false , Mac: <false />

​​ Enabling mTLS authentication

Applications which enforce mutual TLS are incompatible with TLS decryption. To allow mTLS requests through Gateway, add a Do Not Inspect HTTP policy for the mTLS-protected domain.

​​ Building policies with regular expressions

You can use regular expressions when setting up Gateway policies. For more information, see our guide for Using wildcards in subdomains and paths .

Gateway uses Rust to evaluate regular expressions. The Rust implementation is slightly different than regex libraries used elsewhere. For example, if you want to match multiple domains, you could use the pipe symbol ( | ) as an OR operator. In Gateway, you do not need to use an escape character ( \ ) before the pipe symbol.

Block requests to two hosts if either appears in a request header:

Selector Operator Value Action Host Matches regex .*whispersystems.org .*signal.org Block