Common HTTP policies

The following policies are commonly used to secure HTTP traffic.

​​ Block content categories

Block content categories which go against your organization’s acceptable use policy.

Selector Operator Value Action Content categories in Adult Themes, Gambling Block

​​ Block applications

Block content categories which go against your organization’s acceptable use policy.

Selector Operator Value Action Application in Netflix Block

After 7 days, view your Shadow IT analytics and block additional applications based on what your users are accessing.

​​ Check user identity

Configure access on a per user or group basis by adding identity-based conditions to your policies.

Selector Operator Value Action Application in Salesforce Block User Group Names in Contractors

​​ Enforce device posture

Require devices to have certain software installed or other configuration attributes. For instructions on setting up a device posture check, refer to the device posture section .

Selector Operator Value Action Passed Device Posture Checks in Minimum OS version Allow

​​ Enforce session duration

Require users to re-authenticate after a certain amount of time has elapsed.

​​ Isolate high risk sites in remote browser

Feature availability Remote Browser Isolation is available as an add-on to Zero Trust Standard and Enterprise plans. See our payment plans External link icon Open external link for more information.

​​ Isolate security risks

Isolate high risk content categories such as newly registered domains.

Selector Operator Value Action Content categories in Security Risks Isolate

​​ Isolate news and media

Isolate News and Media sites, which are targets for Malvertising attacks:

Selector Operator Value Action Content categories in News and Media Isolate

​​ Isolate unknown content

Isolate content that has not been categorized by Cloudflare Radar:

Selector Operator Value Action Content categories not in All content categories Isolate

​​ Bypass inspection for self-signed certificates

When accessing origin servers with certificates not signed by a public certificate authority, you must bypass TLS decryption.

Selector Operator Value Action Domain in internal.site.com Do Not Inspect

Refer to the HTTP policies page for a comprehensive list of other selectors, operators, and actions.