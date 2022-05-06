Common HTTP policies
The following policies are commonly used to secure HTTP traffic.
Block content categories
Block content categories which go against your organization’s acceptable use policy.
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Content categories
|in
|Adult Themes, Gambling
|Block
Block applications
Block content categories which go against your organization’s acceptable use policy.
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Application
|in
|Netflix
|Block
Check user identity
Configure access on a per user or group basis by adding identity-based conditions to your policies.
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Application
|in
|Salesforce
|Block
|User Group Names
|in
Contractors
Enforce device posture
Require devices to have certain software installed or other configuration attributes. For instructions on setting up a device posture check, refer to the device posture section .
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Passed Device Posture Checks
|in
Minimum OS version
|Allow
Enforce session duration
Require users to re-authenticate after a certain amount of time has elapsed.
Isolate high risk sites in remote browser
Feature availability
Remote Browser Isolation is available as an add-on to Zero Trust Standard and Enterprise plans. See our payment plans for more information.
Isolate security risks
Isolate high risk content categories such as newly registered domains.
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Content categories
|in
|Security Risks
|Isolate
Isolate news and media
Isolate News and Media sites, which are targets for Malvertising attacks:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Content categories
|in
|News and Media
|Isolate
Isolate unknown content
Isolate content that has not been categorized by Cloudflare Radar:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Content categories
|not in
|All content categories
|Isolate
Bypass inspection for self-signed certificates
When accessing origin servers with certificates not signed by a public certificate authority, you must bypass TLS decryption.
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Domain
|in
internal.site.com
|Do Not Inspect
Refer to the HTTP policies page for a comprehensive list of other selectors, operators, and actions.