Common HTTP policies

The following policies are commonly used to secure HTTP traffic.

Block content categories

Block content categories which go against your organization’s acceptable use policy.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
Content categoriesinAdult Themes, GamblingBlock

Block applications

SelectorOperatorValueAction
ApplicationinNetflixBlock

Check user identity

Configure access on a per user or group basis by adding identity-based conditions to your policies.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
ApplicationinSalesforceBlock
User Group NamesinContractors

Enforce device posture

Require devices to have certain software installed or other configuration attributes. For instructions on setting up a device posture check, refer to the device posture section .

SelectorOperatorValueAction
Passed Device Posture ChecksinMinimum OS versionAllow

Enforce session duration

Require users to re-authenticate after a certain amount of time has elapsed.

Isolate high risk sites in remote browser

Feature availability

Remote Browser Isolation is available as an add-on to Zero Trust Standard and Enterprise plans. See our payment plans for more information.

Isolate security risks

Isolate high risk content categories such as newly registered domains.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
Content categoriesinSecurity RisksIsolate

Isolate news and media

Isolate News and Media sites, which are targets for Malvertising attacks:

SelectorOperatorValueAction
Content categoriesinNews and MediaIsolate

Isolate unknown content

Isolate content that has not been categorized by Cloudflare Radar:

SelectorOperatorValueAction
Content categoriesnot inAll content categoriesIsolate

Bypass inspection for self-signed certificates

When accessing origin servers with certificates not signed by a public certificate authority, you must bypass TLS decryption.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
Domainininternal.site.comDo Not Inspect

