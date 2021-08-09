Applications and app types

Cloudflare Gateway’s HTTP policies allow you to filter HTTP traffic on the L7 firewall. To make it easier to manage firewall policies for cloud applications, Gateway allows you to build policies based on applications and app types.

Using these two selectors in the HTTP rule builder, you can have more granular control over how web applications are used on your network.

​ Creating rules with applications and app types

On the Teams dashboard External link icon Open external link, navigate to Gateway > Policies. Navigate to the HTTP tab. Create a new rule, or edit an existing one. In the Selector drop-down menu, select the Application option. In the Operator drop-down menu, select in or not in, depending on whether you want to include or exclude applications or app types from your rule. In the Value drop-down menu, check the applications or app types you would like to control with your rule. Next, select an Action for your rule. Click Create rule to finalize your changes.

​ Supported applications and app types

A full list of supported applications and their respective app types are available to download here.

​ App types

Application type Definition Collaboration & Online Meetings Applications used to communicate or collaborate in a business setting. Development Applications used for software development and development operations. Email Applications used for email. Encrypted DNS Applications used for encrypting DNS. File Sharing Applications used to share files. Finance & Accounting Applications used as finance and accounting tools. Human Resources Applications used to manage employees and workforce tools. Instant Messaging Applications used for instant messaging. IT Management Applications used to manage IT deployments. Legal Applications used as legal tools. Productivity Applications used as business tools. Public Cloud Applications used to manage public cloud infrastructure. Sales & Marketing Applications used as sales and marketing tools. Security Applications used for information security. Social Networking Applications used for social networking. Streaming Applications used for streaming video or audio. Do Not Decrypt Applications that are incompatible with the TLS man-in the middle certificate that is required for Cloudflare Gateway's proxy to function. These applications either use certificate pinning or send non-web traffic such as Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) or Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol (XMPP) over TLS.

​ Do Not Decrypt applications

Some applications are incompatible with TLS decryption for a variety of reasons, one of which is certificate pinning. This is a process used by applications to verify that the TLS certificate presented from the origin server matches a known, specified list of certificates hardcoded in the application.

This is a countermeasure to man-in-the-middle attacks where an attacker presents a trusted, but false, certificate on behalf of the origin in oder to decrypt the traffic. This is exactly what TLS interception in a Secure Web Gateway does, although for the purposes of securing a user's web traffic.

Gateway automatically groups applications incompatible with TLS decryption into the Do Not Decrypt app type. To ensure that traffic gets through to these applications, you can create an HTTP rule, select Application as a Selector, in as an Operator, and check the Do Not Decrypt app type in the Value field. Then, set the rule action to Do Not Inspect.

Gateway periodically updates the Do Not Decrypt app type to include new applications. By creating this Do Not Inspect rule and selecting all applications within the Do Not Decrypt app type, you'll ensure that your rule will apply to any new applications that will be added to the app type.

Google Drive for Desktop allows you to configure the app to trust the Cloudflare Root Certificate Gateway presents. Doing so will allow you to inspect the traffic to and from Google Drive, instead of setting up a Do Not Inspect rule and lose visibility on that traffic. To trust the Cloudflare Root Certificate in Google Drive, check out these instructions for TrustedRootCertsFile External link icon Open external link .

​ Supported actions for applications

The Applications selector allows you to create rules with the following actions: