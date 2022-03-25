WARP sessions for Gateway policies

Cloudflare Zero Trust allows you to enforce sessions on Gateway Network and HTTP policies. Once a session expires, a user will be prompted to re-authenticate with the identity provider they used to enroll in the WARP client.

You can configure a WARP session for any Allow policy. To configure a session:

Navigate to either Gateway > Policies > Network or Gateway > Policies > HTTP. Create a policy and select the Allow action. Alternatively, choose any existing Allow policy. Under Step 4 - Configure policy settings, select a session expiration time. Save the policy.

For WARP sessions to function correctly with Gateway policies, end users must have the latest beta version of the WARP client installed on their devices. Gateway policies with WARP sessions configured will automatically block users who do not have the latest beta version of the client installed.