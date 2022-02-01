WARP sessions for Gateway policies

Cloudflare Zero Trust allows you to enforce sessions on Gateway Network and HTTP policies. Once a session expires, a user will be prompted to re-authenticate with the identity provider they used to enroll in the WARP client.

You can configure a WARP session for any Allow policy. To configure a session:

Navigate to either Gateway > Policies > Network or Gateway > Policies > HTTP. Create a policy and select the Allow action. Alternatively, choose any existing Allow policy. Under Step 4 - Configure policy settings, select a session expiration time. Save the policy.