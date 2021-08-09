Skip to content
SafeSearch

SafeSearch is a feature of search engines that can help you filter explicit or offensive content. When you enable SafeSearch, the search engine filters explicit or offensive content and returns search results that are safe for children, you or at work.

You can use Cloudflare Gateway to enable SafeSearch on search engines like Google, Bing, Yandex, YouTube and DuckDuckGo.

To enable SafeSearch for Cloudflare Gateway, follow the steps below:

  1. Navigate to the Policies tab. If you don't have a policy, create one following these instructions.

  2. Navigate to the Overview tab.

  3. Scroll down to see the SafeSearch card.

  4. Enable the switch inside the SafeSearch card.

SafeSearch Card

  1. Hit Save.

Test SafeSearch

You can test if SafeSearch is working by performing dig on the search engines. Instead of returning the regular IP address, you should see the CNAMEs returned like below:

Google

Google will return forcesafesearch.google.com.

SafeSearch Google

YouTube

YouTube will return restrict.youtube.com.

SafeSearch Youtube

Bing

Bing will return strict.bing.com.

SafeSearch Bing

DuckDuckGo

DuckDuckGo will return safe.duckduckgo.com.

SafeSearch DuckDuckGo