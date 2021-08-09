Policy management

On the Teams dashboard External link icon Open external link, navigate to the Gateway > Policies tab.

Click Create a policy.

Add a policy name.

In the Assign locations card, specify the location(s) for which you want to enable the policy. To enable it for all your locations, click Select all on the top right corner of the card.

You can choose to enable the Gateway Block Page to explain to the end user why a website is being blocked.

In the cards below, you can choose to enable SafeSearch or YouTube Restricted Mode for your policy.

Next, navigate to Security risks to choose which security categories you want to block. Click on Block all if you want to select all categories.

Navigate to Content categories to choose which content categories you want to block.