Common DNS policies

The following policies are commonly used to secure DNS traffic.

​​ Block content categories

Block content categories which go against your organization’s acceptable use policy.

Selector Operator Value Action Content categories in Adult Themes, Gambling Block

​​ Block applications

Block content categories which go against your organization’s acceptable use policy.

Selector Operator Value Action Application in Netflix Block

After 7 days, view your Shadow IT analytics and block additional applications based on what your users are accessing.

​​ Check user identity

Configure access on a per user or group basis by adding identity-based conditions to your policies.

Selector Operator Value Action Application in Salesforce Block User Group Names in Contractors

Refer to the DNS policies page for a comprehensive list of other selectors, operators, and actions.