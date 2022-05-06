Common DNS policies
The following policies are commonly used to secure DNS traffic.
Block content categories
Block content categories which go against your organization’s acceptable use policy.
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Content categories
|in
|Adult Themes, Gambling
|Block
Block applications
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Application
|in
|Netflix
|Block
Check user identity
Configure access on a per user or group basis by adding identity-based conditions to your policies.
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Application
|in
|Salesforce
|Block
|User Group Names
|in
Contractors
Refer to the DNS policies page for a comprehensive list of other selectors, operators, and actions.