Common DNS policies

The following policies are commonly used to secure DNS traffic.

Block content categories

Block content categories which go against your organization’s acceptable use policy.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
Content categoriesinAdult Themes, GamblingBlock

Block applications

SelectorOperatorValueAction
ApplicationinNetflixBlock

Check user identity

Configure access on a per user or group basis by adding identity-based conditions to your policies.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
ApplicationinSalesforceBlock
User Group NamesinContractors

Refer to the DNS policies page for a comprehensive list of other selectors, operators, and actions.