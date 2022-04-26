Check that a policy is working
Once you have created a policy to block a domain, you can use either
dig or
nslookup on your to see if the policy is working as intended.
If you are using a policy to block
example.com, you can do the following to see if Gateway is blocking
example.com:
Open your terminal.
Type
dig example.com(
nslookup example.com) if you are using Windows) and press enter.
If the Block page is disabled for the policy, then you should see
REFUSEDin the answer section:
If the Block page is enabled for the policy, then you should see
NOERROR in the answer section and
162.159.36.12 and
162.159.46.12 as the answers when the domain is successfully blocked.
Test a DNS policy
If you are blocking a security threat or content category, you can test that the policy is working by using the test domain associated with each category.
Once you have configured your Gateway policy to block the category, the test domain will show a block page when you attempt to visit the domain in your browser, or will return
REFUSED when you perform
dig using the command-line interface.
Test domains
One-word categories
Test domains use the following format for categories with one-word names:
NAME_OF_CATEGORY.testcategory.com
|Category
|Test domain
|Malware
malware.testcategory.com
|Phishing
phishing.testcategory.com
|Cryptomining
cryptomining.testcategory.com
Multi-word categories
If the category has multiple words in the name (for example, Parked & For Sale Domains) then the test domain uses the following format:
- Remove any spaces between the words
- Replace
&with
and
- All letters are lowercase
|Category
|Test domain
|Parked & For Sale Domains
parkedandforsaledomains.testcategory.com
|Private IP Address
privateipaddress.testcategory.com
|Command and Control & Botnet
commandandcontrolandbotnet.testcategory.com
Common test domains
|Category
|Test domain
|Anonymizer
anonymizer.testcategory.com
|Command and Control & Botnet
commandandcontrolandbotnet.testcategory.com
|Cryptomining
cryptomining.testcategory.com
|Malware
malware.testcategory.com
|New Domains
newdomains.testcategory.com
|Parked & For Sale Domains
parkedandforsaledomains.testcategory.com
|Phishing
phishing.testcategory.com
|Private IP Address
privateipaddress.testcategory.com
|Spam
spam.testcategory.com
|Spyware
spyware.testcategory.com
|Unreachable
unreachable.testcategory.com