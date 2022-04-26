Check that a policy is working

Before you start, please make sure you are connected to a network that is associated with the location where the policy is applied.

Once you have created a policy to block a domain, you can use either dig or nslookup on your to see if the policy is working as intended.

If you are using a policy to block example.com , you can do the following to see if Gateway is blocking example.com :

Open your terminal. Type dig example.com ( nslookup example.com ) if you are using Windows) and press enter. If the Block page is disabled for the policy, then you should see REFUSED in the answer section:

If the Block page is enabled for the policy, then you should see NOERROR in the answer section and 162.159.36.12 and 162.159.46.12 as the answers when the domain is successfully blocked.

​​ Test a DNS policy

If you are blocking a security threat or content category, you can test that the policy is working by using the test domain associated with each category.

Once you have configured your Gateway policy to block the category, the test domain will show a block page when you attempt to visit the domain in your browser, or will return REFUSED when you perform dig using the command-line interface.

​​ Test domains

Test domains use the following format for categories with one-word names:

NAME_OF_CATEGORY.testcategory.com

Category Test domain Malware malware.testcategory.com Phishing phishing.testcategory.com Cryptomining cryptomining.testcategory.com

If the category has multiple words in the name (for example, Parked & For Sale Domains) then the test domain uses the following format:

Remove any spaces between the words

Replace & with and

with All letters are lowercase

Category Test domain Parked & For Sale Domains parkedandforsaledomains.testcategory.com Private IP Address privateipaddress.testcategory.com Command and Control & Botnet commandandcontrolandbotnet.testcategory.com

​​ Common test domains