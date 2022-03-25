Cloudflare Docs
Check that a policy is working

Once you have created a policy to block a domain, you can use either dig or nslookup on your to see if the policy is working as intended.

If you are using a policy to block example.com, you can do the following to see if Gateway is blocking example.com:

  1. Open your terminal.

  2. Type dig example.com (nslookup example.com) if you are using Windows) and press enter.

  3. If the Block page is disabled for the policy, then you should see REFUSED in the answer section:

Blocked when block page disabled

If the Block page is enabled for the policy, then you should see NOERROR in the answer section and 162.159.36.12 and 162.159.46.12 as the answers when the domain is successfully blocked.

Blocked when block page enabled

Test a DNS policy

If you are blocking a security threat or content category, you can test that the policy is working by using the test domain associated with each category.

Once you have configured your Gateway policy to block the category, the test domain will show a block page when you attempt to visit the domain in your browser, or will return REFUSED when you perform dig using the command-line interface.

Test domains

One-word categories

Test domains use the following format for categories with one-word names:

NAME_OF_CATEGORY.testcategory.com
CategoryTest domain
Malwaremalware.testcategory.com
Phishingphishing.testcategory.com
Cryptominingcryptomining.testcategory.com

Multi-word categories

If the category has multiple words in the name (for example, Parked & For Sale Domains) then the test domain uses the following format:

  • Remove any spaces between the words
  • Replace & with and
  • All letters are lowercase
CategoryTest domain
Parked & For Sale Domainsparkedandforsaledomains.testcategory.com
Private IP Addressprivateipaddress.testcategory.com
Command and Control & Botnetcommandandcontrolandbotnet.testcategory.com

Common test domains

CategoryTest domain
Anonymizeranonymizer.testcategory.com
Command and Control & Botnetcommandandcontrolandbotnet.testcategory.com
Cryptominingcryptomining.testcategory.com
Malwaremalware.testcategory.com
New Domainsnewdomains.testcategory.com
Parked & For Sale Domainsparkedandforsaledomains.testcategory.com
Phishingphishing.testcategory.com
Private IP Addressprivateipaddress.testcategory.com
Spamspam.testcategory.com
Spywarespyware.testcategory.com
Unreachableunreachable.testcategory.com