Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Teams
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Teams
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare for Teams on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Check that a policy is working

Once you have created a policy to block a domain, you can use either dig or nslookup on your to see if the policy is working as intended.

If you are using a policy to block example.com, you can do the following to see if Gateway is blocking example.com:

  1. Open your terminal.

  2. Type dig example.com (nslookup example.com) if you are using Windows) and press enter.

  3. If the Block page is disabled for the policy, then you should see REFUSED in the answer section:

    Blocked when block page disabled

    If the Block page is enabled for the policy, then you should see NOERROR in the answer section and 162.159.36.12 and 162.159.46.12 as the answers when the domain is successfully blocked.

    Blocked when block page enabled