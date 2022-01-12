Check that a policy is working
Once you have created a policy to block a domain, you can use either
dig or
nslookup on your to see if the policy is working as intended.
If you are using a policy to block
example.com, you can do the following to see if Gateway is blocking
example.com:
Open your terminal.
Type
dig example.com(
nslookup example.com) if you are using Windows) and press enter.
If the Block page is disabled for the policy, then you should see
REFUSEDin the answer section:
If the Block page is enabled for the policy, then you should see
NOERRORin the answer section and
162.159.36.12and
162.159.46.12as the answers when the domain is successfully blocked.