Applications changelog

We update the list of supported applications and app types periodically. Check our HTTP policies section for more details on how to create policies using applications and app types.

April 2021

ApplicationApp TypeMonth Added
1fichierFile SharingApril 2021
Back in StockSales & MarketingApril 2021
BajooFile SharingApril 2021
Carbon Black (Do Not Decrypt)Do Not DecryptApril 2021
Crowdstrike (Do Not Decrypt)Do Not DecryptApril 2021
iMobile (Do Not Decrypt)Do Not DecryptApril 2021
KhorosSales & MarketingApril 2021
Mozilla (Do Not Decrypt)Do Not DecryptApril 2021
SnowflakePublic CloudApril 2021
StravaSocial NetworkingApril 2021
Swiggy (Do Not Decrypt)Do Not DecryptApril 2021
Sync (Do Not Decrypt)Do Not DecryptApril 2021
Zomato (Do Not Decrypt)Do Not DecryptApril 2021