Applications changelog
We update the list of supported applications and app types periodically. Check our HTTP policies section for more details on how to create policies using applications and app types.
April 2021
|Application
|App Type
|Month Added
|1fichier
|File Sharing
|April 2021
|Back in Stock
|Sales & Marketing
|April 2021
|Bajoo
|File Sharing
|April 2021
|Carbon Black (Do Not Decrypt)
|Do Not Decrypt
|April 2021
|Crowdstrike (Do Not Decrypt)
|Do Not Decrypt
|April 2021
|iMobile (Do Not Decrypt)
|Do Not Decrypt
|April 2021
|Khoros
|Sales & Marketing
|April 2021
|Mozilla (Do Not Decrypt)
|Do Not Decrypt
|April 2021
|Snowflake
|Public Cloud
|April 2021
|Strava
|Social Networking
|April 2021
|Swiggy (Do Not Decrypt)
|Do Not Decrypt
|April 2021
|Sync (Do Not Decrypt)
|Do Not Decrypt
|April 2021
|Zomato (Do Not Decrypt)
|Do Not Decrypt
|April 2021