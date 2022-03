Secure Web Gateway policies

When creating or editing policies, keep in mind that it may take up to 60 seconds for that policy to be updated across all of our data centers.

With Secure Web Gateway polices, Cloudflare Zero Trust allows you to set up policies to inspect DNS, HTTP, and Network traffic.

This section describes how to create DNS, HTTP and Network policies on the Zero Trust dashboard. To review how to connect networks and devices to Cloudflare, check out the Connections section .