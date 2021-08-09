Secure Web Gateway policies

When creating or editing policies, keep in mind that it may take up to 60 seconds for that policy to be updated across all of our data centers.

With Secure Web Gateway polices, Cloudflare for Teams allows you to set up policies to inspect DNS, HTTP, and Network traffic.

This section describes how to create DNS, HTTP and Network policies on the Cloudflare for Teams Dashboard. To review how to connect networks and devices to Cloudflare, check out the Connections section.

​ Check that a policy is working

Before you start, please make sure you are connected to a network that is associated with the location where the policy is applied.

Once you've created a policy to block a domain, you can use either dig or nslookup on your to see if the policy is working as intended.

If you are using a policy to block example.com , you can do the following to see if Gateway is blocking example.com :