Secure Web Gateway policies
With Secure Web Gateway polices, Cloudflare for Teams allows you to set up policies to inspect DNS, HTTP, and Network traffic.
This section describes how to create DNS, HTTP and Network policies on the Cloudflare for Teams Dashboard. To review how to connect networks and devices to Cloudflare, check out the Connections section.
Check that a policy is working
Once you've created a policy to block a domain, you can use either
dig or
nslookup on your to see if the policy is working as intended.
If you are using a policy to block
example.com, you can do the following to see if Gateway is blocking
example.com:
Open your terminal.
Type
dig example.com(
nslookup example.com) if you are using Windows) and press enter
If the Block page is disabled for the policy, then you should see
REFUSEDin the answer section:
If the Block page is enabled for the policy, then you should see
NOERRORin the answer section and
162.159.36.12and
162.159.46.12as the answers when the domain is successfully blocked.