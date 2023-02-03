Cloudflare Docs
DLP logs allow you to monitor the movement of sensitive data through your network. When an HTTP request matches a DLP policy, the request will appear in the Gateway activity log.

Logs are enabled by default for both allowed and blocked requests. To change your logging preferences, go to Settings > Network > Activity logging.

​​ View DLP logs

  1. In the Zero Trust dashboard, go to Logs > Gateway > HTTP.
  2. Select Filter.
  3. Choose an item under one of the following filters:
    • DLP Profiles shows the requests which matched a specific DLP profile.
    • Policy shows the requests which matched a specific DLP policy.

You can expand an individual row to view details about the request. To see the data that triggered the DLP policy, configure payload logging.