Profile settings

This page lists the advanced settings available when configuring a predefined or custom DLP profile.

​​ Match count

Match count refers to the number of times that any enabled entry in the profile can be detected before an action is triggered, such as blocking or logging. For example, if you select a match count of 10, DLP will only log or block a request if the HTTP body contains 11 or more matching strings. Detections do not have to be unique.