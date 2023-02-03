Build a custom profile
With Cloudflare DLP, you can build custom DLP profiles specific to your data, organization, and risk tolerance.
To define a custom profile:
In the Zero Trust dashboard, go to Gateway > DLP Profiles.
Select Create Profile.
Enter a name and optional description for the profile.
Select Add detection entry and give it a name.
In Value, enter a regular expression (or regex) that defines the text pattern you want to detect. For example,
test\d\dwill detect the word
testfollowed by 2 digits.
- Regexes are written in Rust. We recommend validating your regex with Rustexp.
- Detected text patterns are limited to 1024 bytes in length.
- Regexes with
+are not supported as they are prone to exceeding the length limit. For example
a+can detect an infinite number of a’s. We recommend using
a{min,max}instead, such as
a{1,1024}.
Select Done to save the detection entry.
(Optional) Configure Advanced settings for the profile.
Select Save profile.
Next, create a DLP policy to log or block HTTP requests that match this profile.