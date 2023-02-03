Build a custom profile

With Cloudflare DLP, you can build custom DLP profiles specific to your data, organization, and risk tolerance.

To define a custom profile:

In the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link , go to Gateway > DLP Profiles. Select Create Profile. Enter a name and optional description for the profile. Select Add detection entry and give it a name. In Value, enter a regular expression (or regex) that defines the text pattern you want to detect. For example, test\d\d will detect the word test followed by 2 digits. Regexes are written in Rust. We recommend validating your regex with Rustexp External link icon Open external link .

. Detected text patterns are limited to 1024 bytes in length.

Regexes with + are not supported as they are prone to exceeding the length limit. For example a+ can detect an infinite number of a’s. We recommend using a{min,max} instead, such as a{1,1024} . Select Done to save the detection entry. (Optional) Configure Advanced settings for the profile. Select Save profile.

Next, create a DLP policy to log or block HTTP requests that match this profile.