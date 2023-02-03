Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Zero Trust on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products  >  
  2. Cloudflare Zero Trust  >  
  3. ...  >  
  4. Data Loss Prevention  >  
  5. Build a custom profile

Build a custom profile

With Cloudflare DLP, you can build custom DLP profiles specific to your data, organization, and risk tolerance.

To define a custom profile:

  1. In the Zero Trust dashboard, go to Gateway > DLP Profiles.

  2. Select Create Profile.

  3. Enter a name and optional description for the profile.

  4. Select Add detection entry and give it a name.

  5. In Value, enter a regular expression (or regex) that defines the text pattern you want to detect. For example, test\d\d will detect the word test followed by 2 digits.

    • Regexes are written in Rust. We recommend validating your regex with Rustexp.
    • Detected text patterns are limited to 1024 bytes in length.
    • Regexes with + are not supported as they are prone to exceeding the length limit. For example a+ can detect an infinite number of a’s. We recommend using a{min,max} instead, such as a{1,1024}.

  6. Select Done to save the detection entry.

  7. (Optional) Configure Advanced settings for the profile.

  8. Select Save profile.

Next, create a DLP policy to log or block HTTP requests that match this profile.