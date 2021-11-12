Enable third-party cookies
Browser Isolation currently depends on third-party cookies to maintain a short-lived session between your local browser and the remote isolated browser.
Each web browser treats third-party cookies differently, and some browsers (for example, Chrome and Firefox) may only present this error while incognito / private browsing mode is active. Depending on how your browser is configured, you may need to enable third-party cookies to access isolated websites.
Follow these instructions to enable third-party cookies in your browser:
Chrome (Incognito mode)
- Open Chrome.
- At the top right, click the three-dot menu and go to Settings.
- Scroll down to Privacy and security, click Cookies and other site data.
- Click See all cookies and site data > Remove all.
- Confirm by clicking Clear all.
Firefox (Private Browsing mode)
- Open Firefox.
- Click Tools > Options.
- Click Privacy in the top panel.
- Select the checkbox labeled Accept cookies from sites.
- Select the checkbox labeled Accept third-party cookies.
- Click OK.
Safari
- Open Safari.
- Go to Preferences > Privacy.
- Under the Cookies and website data section, un-select both:
- Prevent cross-site tracking
- Block all cookies
- Close the Preferences window.
Brave
- Open Brave.
- Click the menu and go to Settings.
- Go to Additional settings > Privacy and Security > Cookies and other site data.
- Click Allow all cookies.