Enable third-party cookies

Browser Isolation currently depends on third-party cookies to maintain a short-lived session between your local browser and the remote isolated browser.

Each web browser treats third-party cookies differently, and some browsers (for example, Chrome and Firefox) may only present this error while incognito / private browsing mode is active. Depending on how your browser is configured, you may need to enable third-party cookies to access isolated websites.

Follow these instructions to enable third-party cookies in your browser:

Open Chrome. At the top right, click the three-dot menu and go to Settings. Scroll down to Privacy and security, click Cookies and other site data. Click See all cookies and site data > Remove all. Confirm by clicking Clear all.

​ Firefox (Private Browsing mode)

Open Firefox. Click Tools > Options. Click Privacy in the top panel. Select the checkbox labeled Accept cookies from sites. Select the checkbox labeled Accept third-party cookies. Click OK.

Open Safari. Go to Preferences > Privacy. Under the Cookies and website data section, un-select both: Prevent cross-site tracking

Block all cookies Close the Preferences window.