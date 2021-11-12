Skip to content
Enable third-party cookies

Browser Isolation currently depends on third-party cookies to maintain a short-lived session between your local browser and the remote isolated browser.

Each web browser treats third-party cookies differently, and some browsers (for example, Chrome and Firefox) may only present this error while incognito / private browsing mode is active. Depending on how your browser is configured, you may need to enable third-party cookies to access isolated websites.

Follow these instructions to enable third-party cookies in your browser:

Chrome (Incognito mode)

  1. Open Chrome.
  2. At the top right, click the three-dot menu and go to Settings.
  3. Scroll down to Privacy and security, click Cookies and other site data.
  4. Click See all cookies and site data > Remove all.
  5. Confirm by clicking Clear all.

Firefox (Private Browsing mode)

  1. Open Firefox.
  2. Click Tools > Options.
  3. Click Privacy in the top panel.
  4. Select the checkbox labeled Accept cookies from sites.
  5. Select the checkbox labeled Accept third-party cookies.
  6. Click OK.

Safari

  1. Open Safari.
  2. Go to Preferences > Privacy.
  3. Under the Cookies and website data section, un-select both:
    • Prevent cross-site tracking
    • Block all cookies
  4. Close the Preferences window.

Brave

  1. Open Brave.
  2. Click the menu and go to Settings.
  3. Go to Additional settings > Privacy and Security > Cookies and other site data.
  4. Click Allow all cookies.