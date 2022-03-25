Clientless Web Isolation
Clientless Web Isolation enables users to securely navigate high risk or sensitive websites in a remote browser without transmitting or executing any untrusted website code or sensitive data to the endpoint device.
UI Setup
- Log in to the Zero Trust dashboard.
- Navigate to Settings > Browser Isolation.
- Enable Clientless Web Isolation.
- Configure permissions.
- Navigate to
<authdomain>.cloudflareaccess.com/browser, complete the login and start using Browser Isolation.
Optional configurations
You can configure Zero Trust to allow / block websites within the remote browser .
You can configure remote browser controls such as disabling copy/paste, printing, or keyboard input.
API setup
Clientless Web Isolation is implemented through a prefixed URL.
https://{{authdomain}}.cloudflareaccess.com/browser/{{url}}
Parameters
authdomain— Your organization’s Cloudflare Zero Trust team domain.
URL (optional)— Target URL to open in a remote browser. This parameter is optional — when not provided, users are presented with a Cloudflare Zero Trust landing page to input a URL or search for a website.
Logs
- Authentication events. User login events are available in Access Audit Logs.
- HTTP request logs. Traffic from the remote browser to the Internet is logged in Gateway request logs.
Examples
- Integrating with a third-party Secure Web Gateway. Clientless Web Isolation can be integrated with a secure web gateway by implementing a custom block page.<!doctype html><html><head><title>Redirecting website to a remote browser</title><script>window.location.href = 'https://<authdomain>.cloudflareaccess.com/browser/{{URL}}';</script><noscript><meta http-equiv="refresh" content="0; url=https://<authdomain>.cloudflareaccess.com/browser/{{URL}}" /></noscript></head><body><p>This website is being redirected to a remote browser. Click <a href="https://<authdomain>.cloudflareaccess.com/browser/{{URL}}">here</a> if you are not automatically redirected.</p></body></html>