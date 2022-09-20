Non-identity on-ramps

With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can isolate HTTP traffic from on-ramps such as proxy endpoints or Magic WAN. Since these on-ramps do not require users to log in to Cloudflare WARP, identity-based policies are not supported. If you want to apply Isolate policies based on user identity, you will need to either install the WARP client or manually redirect users to the Clientless Web Isolation URL.

​​ Set up non-identity browser isolation

Install the Cloudflare certificate on your devices. Connect your infrastructure to Gateway using one of the following on-ramps: Configure your browser to forward traffic to a Gateway proxy endpoint with PAC files .

. Connect your enterprise site router to Gateway with the Anycast GRE or IPsec tunnel on-ramp to Magic WAN . Enable non-identity browser isolation: In the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > Browser Isolation. Turn on Non-identity on-ramp support. Create HTTP policies to isolate websites in a remote browser: Go to Gateway > Policies > HTTP. Build a non-identity HTTP policy using the Isolate action. The following example enables isolation for all web traffic: Selector Operator Value Action Hostname matches regex .* Isolate Priority Last (after higher priority Block or Do Not Inspect rules)

For more examples, refer to the list of common HTTP policies.