Phishing report

Email Security allows you to generate a Phishing Risk Assessment Report (PRA) to provide an overview of your email traffic.

To generate a phishing risk assessment report:

  1. Log in to Zero Trust.
  2. Select Monitoring.
  3. Select Generate summary report.
  4. Select Generate and download.

The report will contain the following information:

  • Report time range: You can generate a report up to the last seven, 30, or 90 days.
  • Company name.
  • Overview: The Overview displays the total number of emails scanned, total number of detections, and a graph displaying emails deemed as malicious, spoof, suspicious, spam, and bulk.
  • Threat summary: A summary of malicious threat types, and the top 10 malicious targets, impersonated names, and impersonated targets.
  • Threat origins: This section lists the countries where the threats originated from.
  • Malicious attachments: A summary of the top 10 malicious file types, and malicious attachments.
