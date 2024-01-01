Phishing report
Email Security allows you to generate a Phishing Risk Assessment Report (PRA) to provide an overview of your email traffic.
To generate a phishing risk assessment report:
- Log in to Zero Trust ↗.
- Select Monitoring.
- Select Generate summary report.
- Select Generate and download.
The report will contain the following information:
- Report time range: You can generate a report up to the last seven, 30, or 90 days.
- Company name.
- Overview: The Overview displays the total number of emails scanned, total number of detections, and a graph displaying emails deemed as malicious, spoof, suspicious, spam, and bulk.
- Threat summary: A summary of malicious threat types, and the top 10 malicious targets, impersonated names, and impersonated targets.
- Threat origins: This section lists the countries where the threats originated from.
- Malicious attachments: A summary of the top 10 malicious file types, and malicious attachments.