Phish submissions

As part of your continuous email security posture, administrators and security analysts need to submit missed phishing samples to Email Security, so Cloudflare can process them and take necessary action.

Submitting missed phish samples to Cloudflare is of paramount importance and necessary for continuous protection. Submitting missed phish samples helps Cloudflare improve our machine learning (ML) models, and alerts us of new attack vectors before they become prevalent.

How to submit phish

To submit a phish:

Log in to Zero Trust ↗ . Select Email Security. Select Settings. Under Phish submission, select View.

PhishNet O365

PhishNet is an add-in button that helps users to submit directly to Email Security phish samples missed by Email Security’s detection.

To set up PhishNet O365: