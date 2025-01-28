Email details

Email Security shows you the following email detail information:

Email Security displays the following details:

Threat type: Threat type of the email, for example, credential harvester, and IP-based spam. Validation: Email validation methods SPF ↗ , DKIM ↗ , DMARC ↗ . Sender details: Information include: IP address

Registered domain

Autonomous sys number: This number identifies your autonomous system (AS) ↗ .

. Autonomous sys name: This name identifies your autonomous system (AS).

Country Links identified: A list of malicious links identified by Email Security. Reasons for disposition: Description of why the email was deemed as malicious, suspicious, or spam.

Action log allows you to review post-delivery actions performed on your selected message. The action log displays:

Date : Date when the post-delivery action was performed.

: Date when the post-delivery action was performed. Activity: The activity taken on an email. For example, moving the email to the trash folder, releasing a quarantined email, and more.

Raw message allows you to view the raw details of the message. You can also choose to download the email message. To download the message, select Download .EML.

Mail trace allows you to track the path your selected message took from the sender to the recipient. Mail trace displays:

Date : The date and time when the mail was tracked.

: The date and time when the mail was tracked. Type : An email can be inbound (email sent to you from another email), or outbound (emails sent from your email address).

: An email can be inbound (email sent to you from another email), or outbound (emails sent from your email address). Activity: The activity taken on an email. For example, moving the email to the trash folder, releasing a quarantined email, and more.