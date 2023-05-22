Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Fleet status
With DEX, you can monitor your users’ devices and connection status.

​​ View metrics

To view an overview of all enrolled devices, go to DEX > Monitoring. The Fleet status tab will show real-time and historical connectivity metrics for all devices in your organization.

To view analytics on a per-device level, go to My Team > Devices. The DEX tab will show real-time and historical connectivity metrics for the selected device.

​​ Available metrics

  • Devices connected by colo: Number of devices that are connected to a given Cloudflare data center.

  • Connectivity status: Percentage of devices in a given WARP client state.

    StatusDescription
    ConnectedWARP has successfully established a connection to the Cloudflare global network.
    DisconnectedWARP has been intentionally or unintentionally disconnected from the Cloudflare global network.
    PausedA user or administrator has taken an explicit action to temporarily turn off WARP, for example by entering an Admin Override code. Paused clients will auto-connect after a timeout period.
    ConnectingWARP is pending connection, but is actively trying to establish a connection to the Cloudflare global network.

  • Mode: WARP mode deployed on the device.

  • Colo: Percentage of devices connected to a given Cloudflare data center.

  • Platform: Operating system of the device.

  • Major Version: WARP client version installed on the device.

  • Device Status Over Time: WARP client connection status over the selected time period.

  • Connection Methods Over Time: WARP mode used by the device over the selected time period.