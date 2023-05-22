Fleet status
With DEX, you can monitor your users’ devices and connection status.
View metrics
To view an overview of all enrolled devices, go to DEX > Monitoring. The Fleet status tab will show real-time and historical connectivity metrics for all devices in your organization.
To view analytics on a per-device level, go to My Team > Devices. The DEX tab will show real-time and historical connectivity metrics for the selected device.
Available metrics
Devices connected by colo: Number of devices that are connected to a given Cloudflare data center.
Connectivity status: Percentage of devices in a given WARP client state.
Status Description Connected WARP has successfully established a connection to the Cloudflare global network. Disconnected WARP has been intentionally or unintentionally disconnected from the Cloudflare global network. Paused A user or administrator has taken an explicit action to temporarily turn off WARP, for example by entering an Admin Override code. Paused clients will auto-connect after a timeout period. Connecting WARP is pending connection, but is actively trying to establish a connection to the Cloudflare global network.
Mode: WARP mode deployed on the device.
Colo: Percentage of devices connected to a given Cloudflare data center.
Platform: Operating system of the device.
Major Version: WARP client version installed on the device.
Device Status Over Time: WARP client connection status over the selected time period.
Connection Methods Over Time: WARP mode used by the device over the selected time period.