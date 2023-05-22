Fleet status

With DEX, you can monitor your users’ devices and connection status.

​​ View metrics

To view an overview of all enrolled devices, go to DEX > Monitoring. The Fleet status tab will show real-time and historical connectivity metrics for all devices in your organization.

To view analytics on a per-device level, go to My Team > Devices. The DEX tab will show real-time and historical connectivity metrics for the selected device.

​​ Available metrics