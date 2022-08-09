Application token
Cloudflare Access includes the application token with all authenticated requests to your origin. A typical JWT looks like this:
eyJhbGciOiJSUzI1NiIsImtpZCI6IjkzMzhhYmUxYmFmMmZlNDkyZjY0.eyJhdWQiOlsiOTdlMmFhZ TEyMDEyMWY5MDJkZjhiYzk5ZmMzNDU5MTNh.zLYsHmLEginAQUXdygQo08gLTExWNXsN4jBc6PKdB
As shown above, the JWT contains three Base64-URL values separated by dots:
Unless your application is connected to Access through Cloudflare Tunnel, your application must validate the token to ensure the security of your origin. Validation of the header alone is not sufficient — the JWT and signature must be confirmed to avoid identity spoofing.
Header
{ "alg": "RS256", "kid": "9338abe1baf2fe492f646a736f25afbf7b025e35c627be4f60c414d4c73069b8", "typ": "JWT"
}
algidentifies the encoding algorithm.
kididentifies the key used to sign the token.
typdesignates the token format.
Payload
{ "aud": [ "32eafc7626e974616deaf0dc3ce63d7bcbed58a2731e84d06bc3cdf1b53c4228" ], "email": "[email protected]", "exp": 1659474457, "iat": 1659474397, "nbf": 1659474397, "iss": "https://yourteam.cloudflareaccess.com", "type": "app", "identity_nonce": "6ei69kawdKzMIAPF", "sub": "7335d417-61da-459d-899c-0a01c76a2f94", "country": "US"
}
The payload contains the actual claim and user information to pass to the application.
|Field
|Description
|aud
|The audience tag for the application to which the token is issued.
|The email address of the authenticated user.
|exp
|The expiration timestamp for the token.
|iat
|The issuance timestamp for the token.
|nbf
|The not-before timestamp for the token, used to checks if the token was received before it should be used.
|iss
|The Cloudflare Access domain URL for the application.
|type
|The type of Access token (
app for application token or
org for global session token).
|identity_nonce
|A nonce used to get the user’s identity.
|sub
|The ID of the user.
|country
|The country where the user authenticated from.
Custom SAML attributes and OIDC claims
Access allows you to add custom SAML attributes and OIDC claims to your JWT for enhanced verification, if supported by your identity provider. This is configured when you setup your SAML or OIDC provider.
User identity
User identity is useful for checking application permissions. For example, your application can validate that a given user is a member of an Okta or AzureAD group such as
Finance-Team.
Due to cookie size limits and bandwidth considerations, the application token only contains a subset of the user’s identity. To get the user’s full identity, send the
CF_Authorization cookie to
https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/get-identity. Your request should be structured as follows:
curl -H 'cookie: CF_Authorization=<user-token>' https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/get-identity
Access will return a JSON structure containing the following data:
|Field
|Description
|The email address of the user.
|idp
|Data from your identity provider.
|geo
|The country where the user authenticated from.
|user_uuid
|The ID of the user.
|devicePosture
|The device posture attributes.
|account_id
|The account ID for your organization.
|iat
|The timestamp indicating when the user logged in.
|ip
|The IP address of the user.
|auth_status
|The status if authenticating with mTLS.
|common_name
|The common name on the mTLS client certificate.
|service_token_id
|The ID of the service token used for authentication.
|service_token_status
|True if authentication was through a service token instead of an IdP.
|is_warp
|True if the user enabled WARP.
|is_gateway
|True if the user enabled WARP and authenticated to a Zero Trust team.
|gateway_account_id
|An ID generated by the WARP client when authenticated to a Zero Trust team.
|device_id
|The ID of the device used for authentication.
|version
|The version of the
get-identity object.
|device_sessions
|A list of all sessions initiated by the user.
Signature
Cloudflare generates the signature by signing the encoded header and payload using the SHA-256 algorithm (RS256). In RS256, a private key signs the JWTs and a separate public key verifies the signature.
For more information on JWTs, refer to jwt.io.