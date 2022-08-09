Access JWTs

Global session token : a token generated when a user logs in to Access. This token is stored as a cookie at your team domain (for example, https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com ) and prevents a user from needing to log in to each application.

Application token: a token generated for each application that a user reaches. This token is stored as a cookie on the application (for example, https://jira.site.com ) and may be used to validate requests on your origin.