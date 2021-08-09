SAML | OneLogin

OneLogin provides SSO identity management. Cloudflare Access supports OneLogin as an SAML identity provider.

To set up OneLogin (SAML) as your identity provider:

Log in to your OneLogin admin portal.

Select Apps > Add Apps.

Under Find Applications, search for Cloudflare Access.

Select the result sponsored by Cloudflare, Inc. You can customize the name or logo.

Select Save. You can change this information at any time.

Select the Configuration tab.

In the Cloudflare Access Authorization Domain field, paste your team domain.

Select the Parameters tab, click Add Parameter and enter your values for Cloudflare Access Field.

Select the Access tab

In Roles, use the mapping to programmatically and automatically assign users that can access the application.

Select the SSO tab.

Copy the OneLogin SAML 2.0 Endpoint (HTTP) to the Cloudflare Single Sign On URL.

Copy the OneLogin Issuer URL to the Cloudflare IdP Entity ID.

Copy the X.509 Certificate to the Cloudflare Signing Certificate.

On the Teams dashboard, navigate to Settings > Authentication.

Under Login methods, click Add new.

Select SAML.

Input the details from your OneLogin account in the fields. If other headers and SAML attribute names were added to OneLogin, be sure to add them to Cloudflare under SAML attributes and SAML header attributes in the Optional configurations menu. We suggest that you name the attributes the same in both OneLogin and Cloudflare.