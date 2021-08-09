SAML | Keycloak

Keycloak is an open source identity and access management solution built by JBoss. Need a Keycloak lab environment for testing? An example is available here External link icon Open external link.

​ Set up Keycloak (SAML)

To set up Keycloak (SAML) as your identity provider:

In Keycloak, select Clients in the navigation bar and create a new client. Under Client AD, enter your team domain followed by this callback at the end of the path: /cdn-cgi/access/callback . For example: https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback Next, set the valid redirect URI to the Keycloak domain that you are using. For example, https://<keycloak_domain>/auth/realms/master/protocol/saml . Set the Master SAML Processing URL using the same Keycloak domain: https://<keycloak_domain>/auth/realms/master/protocol/saml . Finally, if you wish to enable client signatures, you will need to configure signing in the Cloudflare Access dashboard. Set the built-in protocol mapper for the email property. Next, you will need to integrate with Cloudflare Access. On the Teams dashboard, navigate to Settings > Authentication. Under Login methods, click Add new. Choose SAML on the next page. You will need to input the Keycloak details manually. The examples below should be replaced with the specific domains in use with Keycloak and Cloudflare Access. Field Example Single Sign-On URL https://<keycloak_domain>/auth/realms/master/protocol/saml IdP Entity ID or Issuer URL https://<unique_id>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback Signing certificate Use the X509 Certificate in the Realm Settings from Keycloak Click Save.

To test that your connection is working, navigate to Authentication > Login methods and click Test next to the login method you want to test.