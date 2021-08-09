You don't need to be a Google Cloud Platform user to integrate Google Suite as an identity provider with Cloudflare for Teams. You will only need to open the Google Cloud Platform to access settings for your OIDC identity provider.

You can integrate a Google Workspace (formerly Google Suite) account with Cloudflare Access. Unlike the instructions for generic Google authentication, the steps below will allow you to pull group membership information from your Google Workspace account.

Once integrated, users will login with their Google Suite credentials to reach resources protected by Cloudflare Access or to enroll their device into Cloudflare Gateway.

Log into the Google Cloud Platform console External link icon Open external link. This is separate from your Google Workspace console.

Click Create Project to create a new project. Name the project and click Create. You should now see a Dashboard for your project.

On the left-hand side, select APIs & Services and click Dashboard.

In the screen that loads, click + Enable APIs and Services in the top toolbar.

The API Library will load. Search for admin in the search bar.

Select Admin SDK API by Google.

Click Enable on the Admin SDK API page. The Admin SDK will be added to your project.

Return to the APIs & Services page. Click Credentials in the navigation bar. You will see a warning that you need to configure a consent screen. Click Configure Consent Screen.

Cloudflare Access will gather information about users in your Google Workspace account, but not other accounts. Toggle Internal to limit this to members in your account.

Input information about the application. In this case, you are making an application available to your users and can add your team's contact information. You will not need to configure scopes in this screen and can leave these fields blank. The summary page will load and you can save and exit.

Return to the Credentials page. Click + Create Credentials

Select OAuth client ID.

Select Web application as the Application type.

Under Authorized JavaScript origins, in the URIs field, enter your team domain.

Under Authorized redirect URIs, in the URIs field, enter your team domain followed by this callback at the end of the path: /cdn-cgi/access/callback . For example: https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback Click Create.