Facebook

Use these steps to set up Facebook as your identity provider.

Go to go to developers.facebook.com External link icon Open external link. Click Create App at the top-right. The Create a New App ID card displays. Enter the Display Name and Contact Email. Click Create App ID. The Create a New App ID window displays. Enter the Captcha code to proceed. Click Submit. On the Facebook Login card, click Set Up. A Quickstart card displays offering platform choices. Click Web. The Web tab displays. Enter your Site URL. Click Save. Click Continue. Ignore any JavaScript page that suggests that you install it on your site. Click Settings > Basic on the left-hand menu. On the Teams dashboard, navigate to Settings > Authentication. Under Login methods, click Add new. Copy the App ID and App Secret into the OAuth ID and OAuth Secret fields. Click Save. On developers.facebook.com External link icon Open external link, set the Use Strict Mode for Redirect URIs slider to Yes. In the Valid OAuth redirect URIs field, enter your team domain, followed by this callback at the end of the path: /cdn-cgi/access/callback . For example: https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback Click Save Changes. On the Teams dashboard, click Save.

To test that your connection is working, navigate to Authentication > Login methods and click Test next to Facebook.

​ Example API Configuration