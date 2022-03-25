Uptycs

Device posture with Uptycs requires that the Uptycs agent and the Cloudflare WARP client are deployed on your devices. For this integration to function, our service-to-service posture check relies on the serial_number being the same in both clients. Follow the instructions below to set up the check.

​​ Obtain Uptycs Settings

The following Uptycs values are needed to set up the Uptycs posture check:

Client key

Client Secret

Customer ID

​​ Set up Uptycs