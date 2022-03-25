Cloudflare Docs
Uptycs

Device posture with Uptycs requires that the Uptycs agent and the Cloudflare WARP client are deployed on your devices. For this integration to function, our service-to-service posture check relies on the serial_number being the same in both clients. Follow the instructions below to set up the check.

Obtain Uptycs Settings

The following Uptycs values are needed to set up the Uptycs posture check:

  • Client key
  • Client Secret
  • Customer ID

Set up Uptycs

  1. Open your Uptycs console.
  2. Navigate to Account Settings > API Key.
  3. Generate and download your .json file which contains your key, secret and ID.